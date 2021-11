The first time senior Olivia Siu experienced hypoxia — a condition caused by lack of oxygen, sometimes suffered by pilots — she thought she was functioning fairly well. She was in the High-Altitude Lab (HAL) at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, focusing on folding a paper boat. Despite her low oxygen intake, her dexterity was perfect, and each crease of her creation was exact. There was only one problem: Her short-term memory was so compromised that she forgot she had completed the boat and kept folding until it was too compact to fold anymore. The boat she ended up with was one-half the size of the normal version.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO