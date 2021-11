LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A unique online learning platform that is specifically tailored towards communities of color will launch next week. Assemble is designed to be informative, thoughtful and rich in knowledge, with top-tier advice and lessons given by experts from around the world. “I think this is our opportunity to allow individuals that have worked really hard to be the only person in the room, to share, what it took to get there,” Assemble co-founder Cortney Woodruff told CBS2 News This Morning’s DeMarco Morgan. Woodruff is one of several co-founders of the online platform Assemble, along with actor Jessie Williams and entrepreneur...

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO