Elden Ring is the Culmination Of a Decade’s Work – But is It Balanced?

FromSoftware finally gave the internet what it'd been waiting for, which is more gameplay footage of the upcoming "Elden Ring." Now that it's finally time to talk about "Elden Ring's" gameplay, some eagle-eyed fans noticed a feature that was present in a previous FromSoftware game, "Sekiro," appears to be missing in "Elden Ring." Unlike previous FromSoftware titles like "Dark Souls" and "Bloodborne," "Sekiro" featured the ability to pause the game by opening the menu. One fan on Reddit noticed that during the "Elden Ring" gameplay preview, the player opened the menu to craft some items and they could faintly see some characters still moving in the game world. Reddit user Agitated_Illustrator posted a screenshot of the in-game menu, where viewers could faintly see characters behind the blurred-out menu background.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO