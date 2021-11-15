ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox Celebrates 20 Years With Surprise Final Backwards Compatibility Update

By Andrew Thornton
heypoorplayer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft’s push to add backwards compatibility to the Xbox One could arguably be counted as one of the defining moments of the last generation. It took a struggling console which was getting soundly beaten by the PS4 and did something that the competition simply showed no interest in. It convinced players...

www.heypoorplayer.com

Comments / 0

Related
darkhorizons.com

Microsoft Ends New Backwards Compatibility

While Sony PlayStation sells itself on big exclusives, Microsoft’s Xbox console has been relying on the value of its Xbox Game Pass and its more extensive efforts in backwards compatibility to sustain sales of the Xbox Series X & S through their first year. Both new consoles play essentially every...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

PlayStation 5 store restock list and updates

Even though the PlayStation 5 is almost a year old, it’s still difficult to buy one. our guide is designed to make getting a PlayStation 5 easier. In this PS5 restock and tracking guide, we’ll share links to every retailer we can find that carries the PS5 and explain how to find Twitter accounts that post up-to-date restock links as they become available. This guide will also share some best practices — the things that worked for us — for tracking PS5 stock. We’ll also give you weekly updates on when each retailer last announced a drop for the system.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Max Payne 3 rumoured to be another backwards compatible title for Xbox

Yesterday, we reported that a bunch of new games have been added to the old Xbox marketplace, which usually suggests that such games are coming via Xbox Backwards Compatibility program to Xbox Series X|S consoles. Some of the games that were included in the list are Rockstar's Max Payne 1...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox 360#Xbox One#Backwards Compatibility#Xbox Celebrates#Alive 4 F E A R F E A R
heypoorplayer.com

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Goes Live For All Players Today

Halo fans holding their breath until Halo Infinite’s launch on December 8th can take a breath today. Microsoft revealed during today’s 20th anniversary festivities that the Halo Infinite multiplayer will be launching for all players today on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It wlil be available via Xbox Cloud Gaming later today.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
inputmag.com

Xbox closes backward compatibility library after adding 76 more games

If you're a normal person, you probably haven't caught yourself with intrusive thoughts like, "Hey, maybe I should revisit 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand. That was a pretty good game!" But if you're not a hardcore Curtis Jackson fan, you'll probably find something to like in the 76 new games that are now backward compatible on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Every Xbox backward compatible game revealed at the 20th Anniversary show

At Xbox's 20th anniversary celebration, Microsoft unveiled a mountain of highly requested backward-compatible classics, alongside a slew of further enhancements via FPS Boost and beyond. Included in the list are fan-favorite franchises like Remedy's legendary Max Payne titles, the classic horror FPS F.E.A.R., Rockstar's violent stealth slasher Manhunt, legendary FPS...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Surprise Xbox Series X Update Adds Early Free Xbox Download

There’s still a lot in the air, but there’s a chance that Halo Infinite Multiplayer will be available to play on Xbox Series X and Xbox One sooner than expected. One of the highly anticipated launches of the year, Halo Infinite, will feature a paid version with the full campaign and a multiplayer experience that is free to play.
VIDEO GAMES
Rely on Horror

Xbox: F.E.A.R. Series, Manhunt, and More Now Backwards Compatible

It’s been two years since Xbox ended its Backwards Compatability program, which saw a selection of titles from across both Xbox and Xbox 360 being made available on Xbox One systems. It was pretty awesome, but sadly left a lot of great titles out, with a huge chunk of the Xbox 360’s horror library left behind. During today’s Xbox 20th Anniversary stream, however, it was announced a new lineup of over 70 classic titles will be hitting Xbox Backwards Compatability starting today. While the grand majority of the list is non-horror (full of classics like the Max Payne trilogy and Red Dead Revolver), there are a bunch of horror titles that I’m over the moon to hear are part of this release. The full list of horror (along with a few horror-adjacent) titles are:
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Hey Poor Player Holiday Buyers Guide 2021 – Sports Games

Welcome to the Hey Poor Player Holiday Gift Guide. From Monday, November 8th through Friday, November 19th, we’ll be bringing you a guide to all the games, accessories, systems, and other hot items players will be looking for this holiday season. With Black Friday and other Holiday sales set to start in the coming weeks, we thought now was the perfect time to help draw attention to just what you players should be looking for in the coming weeks. So whether you’re looking for a gift for someone else, or maybe something for yourself, we’ve got you covered. Please keep in mind that as we move into our individual game lists, we’ve limited each game to one list to help spread the word about more great titles released in 2021. So if a game you love shows up on a genre list but not on one for a system, it doesn’t mean we didn’t love it. It just means that let us showcase more great titles.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

No more Xbox backward compatible games planned due to legal and technical constraints

Microsoft has updated its Xbox backward compatibility list today with over 70 titles. Backward compatibility now supports hundreds of old games from previous Xbox generations. The latest wave of titles marks the end of the program, with Microsoft citing various "licensing, legal, and technical constraints." Microsoft has celebrated 20 years...
VIDEO GAMES
lifewire.com

Xbox Celebrates 20 Years with 'Halo Infinite' Multiplayer

At the Xbox 20th Anniversary event Monday, Microsoft launched the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta three weeks ahead of the full game’s release date and made it available to all players. The beta kicks off Season 1 of Halo Infinite multiplayer and includes multiple maps, game modes, and a Battle Pass....
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Xbox Series X|S Are Backwards Compatible With Over 70 More Games

Backwards compatibility has been a shaky concept ever since the Xbox 360 and PS3 era, and that trend continues to today. However, according to Tech Radar, Microsoft just announced that the Xbox Series X|S will be backwards compatible with more than 70 Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. The Series...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy