Halo Infinite Multiplayer Goes Live For All Players Today

By Andrew Thornton
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo fans holding their breath until Halo Infinite’s launch on December 8th can take a breath today. Microsoft revealed during today’s 20th anniversary festivities that the Halo Infinite multiplayer will be launching for all players today on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It wlil...

