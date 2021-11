(NEWARK, NJ) -- What do you get when you mix one part cabaret, one part comedy, and one heaping helping of Christmas kitsch? A Swingin’ Little Christmas! It’s a fun fresh twist on the Christmas specials of the ‘50s and ‘60s when harmonies were tight and swing was the thing. Starring Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jane Lynch (Glee, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), along with Kate Flannery (The Office, Dancing with the Stars), Tim Davis (Glee’s vocal arranger), and The Tony Guerrero Quintet. These top-notch talents will jingle your bells and get you in the holiday spirit faster than a glass of eggnog. The show takes place at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Thursday, December 9 at 7:30pm.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO