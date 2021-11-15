SSA to Hold Informational Session

The 2022 Chappaquiddick Community Center calendars are available for ordering online through the center’s website. You can choose to have them mailed to you or arrange a pick-up at the center. According to Tina Humber-Floyd, they are selling like hotcakes. There are 14 fabulous photos by the winners of the calendar photo contest, one for each month as well as the front and back covers. Every summer rental and every college dorm room ought to have one hanging on the wall. Congratulations to Hal Dvorak for winning the cover spot.

YOGA ・ 1 DAY AGO