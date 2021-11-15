ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SSA to Hold Informational Session

vineyardgazette.com
 3 days ago

The Steamship Authority is holding a public information session on Thursday for Vineyard residents to learn about available Islander programs and discounts. The session will held via Zoom starting...

vineyardgazette.com

Related
theleadernews.com

Proposed local charter school to hold informational meeting

Heritage Classical Academy, a tuition-free charter school proposed for the area, is holding a public information meeting on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Houston Impact Church of Christ, 1704 Weber St. Prospective parents and community members are invited to attend the meeting about Heritage Classical Academy, which plans to open in...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Journal

School board holds special work session

The Fredericktown R-I School Board held a special work session meeting, Nov. 8 to discuss future options for the elementary school campus. Mark Reuther and Dennis Lammert from Hoener and Associates Inc. presented the board with a few ideas, two involving a remodel of the current building and two including a completely new build. They also encouraged the board members to bring up any ideas no matter how off the wall they think they may be.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
buckrail.com

Teton County Scholarship Program to host virtual information session

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Scholarship Program will host a virtual information session for high school seniors and parents this Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. At the session, application structure and tips will be discussed. Please email info@tetonscholarships.org to RSVP and receive Zoom details. TCSP will also offer help sessions at Teton County Library during winter break.
TETON COUNTY, WY
vineyardgazette.com

SSA Acknowledges Need to Improve Communications

Vehicle traffic on Vineyard ferries has largely rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, Steamship Authority governors learned Tuesday, but the good news was tempered by concerns around communication, traffic backups and boat breakdowns in recent months. The SSA released ridership data for September alongside Thanksgiving reservation numbers at the monthly board meeting,...
FALMOUTH, MA
lumbeetribe.com

TODAY--Lumbee Culture Class and A Lost Colony Outdoor Drama Informational Session

On Tuesday, the Lumbee Culture Class will also include an informational session with a Lost Colony Outdoor Drama Associate Producer to discuss auditions and collaboration for the Lost Colony Season 2022. The Lumbee Tribe Culture Class is held at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton, NC. The class begins at 6 pm.
MAXTON, NC
Martha's Vineyard Times

SSA board: Communication is key

The Steamship Authority will continue to look at ways to improve communication during trip cancellations, including the possibility of installing technology at terminals similar to message boards at airports, SSA general manager Robert Davis said during a board meeting Tuesday morning. The discussion came after the MV Nantucket was forced...
NANTUCKET, MA
Quad

SSA’s Plastic Free Day

The Students for Sustainable Action club, or SSA, has become an increasingly influential part of West Chester University. They plan to hold a number of upcoming events and activities for the WCU community to engage in sustainable practices and learn more about improving our impact on the earth. SSA plans...
WEST CHESTER, PA
vineyardgazette.com

Chappaquiddick Town Column: Nov. 19

The 2022 Chappaquiddick Community Center calendars are available for ordering online through the center’s website. You can choose to have them mailed to you or arrange a pick-up at the center. According to Tina Humber-Floyd, they are selling like hotcakes. There are 14 fabulous photos by the winners of the calendar photo contest, one for each month as well as the front and back covers. Every summer rental and every college dorm room ought to have one hanging on the wall. Congratulations to Hal Dvorak for winning the cover spot.
YOGA
vineyardgazette.com

Harbor View Hotel to Close for a Month

The Harbor View Hotel will ring in the new year by briefly closing. “The hotel and restaurants are planning some facility updates and off-season upkeep that necessitates the closing,” Edgartown town administrator James Hagerty told the select board Monday, reading from a letter submitted by Harbor View general manager Scott Little.
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Vineyard Haven Town Column: Nov. 19

Take the polar plunge! In their efforts to address food insecurity on the island, the Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club is holding a live and virtual polar plunge this Saturday, Nov. 20. It will take place at noon at Bend in the Road Beach in Edgartown. Register online or show up in person at 11 a m. I suggest wearing bathing suits and blankets.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Sheridan Press

College to host information session on new program

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host an information session about its new EveningPlus program Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Whitney Academic Center. Attendees will hear from academic affairs, admissions, advising, financial aid and veteran services on how to take the next step toward a degree. Light refreshments will be available, and this event is free and open to the public.
SHERIDAN, WY
welovedexter.com

Apprenticeship information sessions hosted at WCC Nov. 18

Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will host apprenticeship information sessions on Thursday, Nov. 18, for people interested in a career path that allows them to earn money while learning from industry experts and developing skills on the job. Areas of interest for apprenticeships include advanced manufacturing, health care, IT (including cybersecurity) and general interest.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
cambridgema.gov

Virtual Housing Information Session

You are invited to learn about the City's Affordable Rental and Home Ownership Programs at a virtual information session presented by the Housing Division of the Community Development Department. 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM: presentation on the City's affordable rental programs. 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM: presentation on the City's...
REAL ESTATE

