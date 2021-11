TEANECK — The constant beeping from neighboring rooms. Seemingly nonstop interruptions during the night. Limited in-person interaction with family and friends. There are plenty of inconveniences related to receiving top-notch care at a hospital. But at least one health care institution in New Jersey is giving select patients the ability to avoid all of those cons, but still get the same high-level acute care they'd receive at the hospital.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 5 DAYS AGO