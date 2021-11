Adele has opened up about the impact of her father’s death, and spoken of how her relationship with him affected her romantic life.In an interview with Rolling Stone, the “Hello” singer said she had a “physical reaction” when her dad, Mark Evans, died of bowel cancer in May.The singer was largely estranged from her father but managed to make peace with him shortly before his death.Upon hearing the news, she said her reaction was like a scene from The Green Mile where illnesses are sucked out of people: “It was like I let out one wail and something left,”...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO