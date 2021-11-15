Miriam Margolyes leaves Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in hysterics as she breaks wind on air and takes a swipe at Madonna in hilarious interview

Miriam Margolyes left Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield speechless during Monday's episode of This Morning as she broke wind live on air.

The presenters were left in hysterics by the actress' unfortunate gaffe which came after she also launched into a bizarre rant about Madonna.

The actress, 80, was on the sofa to talk about appearing on the show Lost in Scotland with Alan Cummings when she suffered from an unexpected bout of flatulence.

A giggling Phillip announced: 'I can't. I can't. I'm professional, I should pull myself together. Miriam's just done the most enormous fart.'

While he and co-host Holly collapsed in laughter, Miriam replied 'You outed me!

'When you're embarrassed you're at your most open – don't be afraid to feel embarrassed. Just now when I farted, I feel embarrassed. I get over it, but I feel embarrassed!'

Miriam also laid into iconic singer Madonna and labelled the idea that anyone should be frightened of the singer as 'laughable.'

She revealed that her new co-star Alan had told her he was afraid of the singer, having met her through his graphic artist husband Grant Shaffer who has worked on her music videos.

Miriam said: 'You cant be frightened of Madonna. Alan has got more talent in his little finger than she has in her whole body.'

She added: 'Madonna doesn't frighten me and I don't want anybody to be frightened of anybody, particularly Madonna.'

Miriam continued: 'I was astonished that somebody of his talent and knowing all the people that he knows that he would be a little nervous of Madonna. I mean it's laughable.

Holly noted: 'Well I take it that you are not a massive fan of Madonna, but you do like Lady Gaga.'

To which Miriam replied: 'I don't know anything about Madonna except that she was once married to a man who was not a terribly nice person apparently'.

Phil quickly interjected, 'well we don't know anything about that', as Miriam concluded, 'no I don't know anything about it. Look, I've never met her, I don't know anything but her, but she doesn't interest me.'

Miriam is known for her outspoken outbursts when comes to voicing her opinions about certain celebrities.

Recently she hit the headlines when she appeared on the Graham Norton show to discuss her new autobiography This Much Is True and went off topic to call actress Winona Ryder a 'shoplifter'.

In reference to the time Miriam worked with the Girl Interrupted actress she said: 'It was a big cast, loads of people. You know, Daniel Day Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, really important people and then there was that shoplifter Winona Ryder, and I didn't like her, I really didn't…'

Winona was convicted of shoplifting $5,000 (£3704) worth of designer clothes from Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills in December 2001.

She was sentenced to three years of supervised probation, ordered to do 480 hours of community service and fined a total of $2,700 (£2,000) as well as having to pay compensation to Saks for the stolen items and undergo counselling.