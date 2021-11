AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin has been ranked as the No.1 school for veterans in the state of Texas by U.S. News & World Report. "This recognition underscores our important commitment to supporting student veterans and their families," said UT Austin President Jay Hartzell at a Veterans Day ceremony Thursday on campus. "We are deeply proud of our veterans, and we are deeply committed to serving them in the same spirit with which they have served us."

