Carriers keep on offering perks to current and new subscribers in a bid to keep the current ones and get new ones. Access to video streaming services is one of the best perks (aside from cashback of course) that they can offer. The newest one for T-Mobile customers is that they can get a free one-year subscription to Paramount+, getting the lower tier that the video streaming service offers. Those who are eligible will get free access to shows from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, other Viacom channels, and Paramount movies as well.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO