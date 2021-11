Taking care of our health isn't exclusive to moving during the day or eating nutritious meals. Your eyes need extra care, too, and per a recent study conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by VSP Vision Care, nearly 2,000 Americans want to take action to improve their eye health. Notably, 36 percent of respondents said that they would stay off of all digital platforms if they could have 20/20 vision. Some would even be willing to go to extreme lengths to have clear vision: One in four noted that they would swim with sharks. About 85 percent of the survey participants did credit the act of scrolling through their social media feeds, surfing the web, and tuning into TV shows for long periods of time as the cause of their digital eye strain and blurry eyesight.

