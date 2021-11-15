A New Bicaval Valve Implant Could Improve Outcomes in Some Heart Transplant Patients

Kuan Ken Lee, MBChB; Ryan Wereski, MBChB; Michelle C. Williams, MBChB, PhD; Nicholas L. Mills, MBChB, PhD. Coronary heart disease is the most common cause of death worldwide and is responsible for the death of approximately 9 million persons each year.[1] This condition often presents with an unheralded acute coronary event, such as a myocardial infarction or a sudden cardiac death, but coronary atherosclerosis has invariably been present for years before the onset of symptoms. Despite having effective, low-cost treatments that prevent acute coronary events, our current approach to prevention is based on population estimates of risk rather than on diagnostic testing with coronary imaging. Probabilistic risk scores are imprecise and may result in both unnecessary life-long therapies in those without disease and failure to initiate treatment in those at greatest risk. Furthermore, although the use of probabilistic risk scores is widespread, their effectiveness has not been validated by clinical trial evidence.[2]

