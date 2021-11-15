ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

A New Bicaval Valve Implant Could Improve Outcomes in Some Heart Transplant Patients

By Lorraine L. Janeczko
Medscape News
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - A new implanted bicaval valve (BCV) could improve tricuspid regurgitation in some heart-transplant patients with severe symptomatic tricuspid regurgitation, according to a new case report. Tricuspid regurgitation is the most common valve disease after orthotopic heart transplantation, occurring in up to 84% of patients,...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
spring.org.uk

The Best Treatment For High Blood Pressure

A simple “prescription” for those with high blood pressure and cholesterol. Moving more and sitting less is the best “prescription” and should be the first treatment option for lowering blood cholesterol or hypertension, according to an American Heart Association (AHA) statement. Physical activity (referring to all movement) should be the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
belmarrahealth.com

How Diabetes Can Deceive You and Put Heart Health at Risk

Diabetes and heart problems are a common pairing. But it’s possible that diabetes may make it more difficult to spot a common condition that could result in severe consequences. A recent study showed that people with diabetes were less likely to notice symptoms of atrial fibrillation, or a-fib, than people...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Stem cell therapy cuts death risk for some heart failure patients

Heart failure patients who fit a specific profile can benefit from injection of stem cells delivered directly into their heart muscle, a new study finds. Patients with mild or moderate heart failure who have high levels of inflammation responded well to the stem cell injections, and experienced a decline in their risk of heart attacks, strokes and heart-related death, clinical trial results show.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Health
wdrb.com

Doctors in Louisville insert tiny valves to get COPD patient off lung transplant list

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman struggling with COPD said she owes her quality of life to a simple procedure that didn't even require an incision. Tommi Richardson was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) at the age of 55 after smoking for 20 years. Dr. Umair Gauhar at UofL Health said he'd never seen anyone's lungs in such bad shape at her age.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Medscape News

Could a Repurposed Drug Improve Diabetic Wound Healing?

AZD4017 (AstraZeneca), which inhibits the enzyme 11β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase type 1 (11β-HSD1), was compared with placebo in almost 30 patients with type 2 diabetes but without active diabetic wounds. Dr Ana Tiganescu, a research fellow in the Faculty of Medicine and Health at the University of Leeds, UK, and colleagues found...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Kidney health: New approach may improve outcomes for Black people

Scientists generally estimate the glomerular filtration rate (GFR) — a measure of kidney function — by assessing the levels of creatinine or cystatin C in the body. Current equations for estimated GFR (eGFR) that use creatinine or cystatin C incorporate age, sex, and race to get this measurement. However, the...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Intermediate-risk patients have similar five-year outcomes with transcatheter or surgical aortic valve replacement

New five-year data from the SURTAVI trial found that there was no difference in all-cause mortality or stroke between patients at intermediate surgical risk who had transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) or surgery. Although there were initially more reinterventions after TAVR, the rates were similar after two years and key clinical endpoints were also similar.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Valve#Heart Transplantation#Tricuspid Valve#Heart Failure#Reuters Health#Mount Sinai Hospital#Biatrial Anastomosis
targetedonc.com

Enfortumab Vedotin Improves Survival Outcomes in Urothelial Cancer

Thomas Powles, MD, MBBS, MRCP, discusses the results of the phase 3 EV-301 trial for enfortumab vedotin in patients with urothelial cancer. Thomas Powles, MD, MBBS, MRCP, a professor of genitourinary oncology, director of the Bart Cancer Centre, and lead for Solid Tumour Research at Cancer Research UK, discusses the results of the phase 3 EV-301 trial (NCT03474107) for enfortumab vedotin (Padcev) in patients with urothelial cancer.
CANCER
Newswise

Simultaneous Repair of Heart Valves May Benefit Some Adults

Newswise — An international study of more than 400 adults concludes that people who undergo mitral valve surgery (between the left atrium and the left ventricle of the heart) and also have less than severe leakage of the tricuspid valve (a section of the heart that directs blood from the right atrium to the ventricle) may benefit from having both valves repaired at the same time. The study found that simultaneous repair decreased the risk of future severe leakage of the tricuspid valve.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Determinants of Hypercalciuria and Renal Calcifications in Chronic Hypoparathyroidism

Lukas Ochsner Ridder; Torben Harsløf; Tanja Sikjær; Line Underbjerg; Lars Rejnmark. Objective: Hypercalciuria, impaired kidney function and renal calcifications are common in chronic hypoparathyroidism (HypoPT). We aimed to study associations between indices of known importance to the kidney in HypoPT by hypothesizing adverse effects of hypercalciuria on renal outcomes. Design:...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Liver transplant outcomes worse for nonoverweight NAFLD patients

(HealthDay)—Nonoverweight patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) cirrhosis who are on the transplant wait list have worse pre- and post-liver transplant (LT) outcomes, according to a study presented at The Liver Meeting, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, held virtually from Nov. 12 to 15.
NEW HAVEN, CT
KATU.com

OHSU heart transplant recipient urges donors to register

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's the major surgery one Oregon woman will never forget. Vanessa Trotter is talking about overcoming the obstacles that gave her a new lease on life. The Medford woman is roughly six months removed from a heart transplant at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
MedPage Today

How Did the COVID Pandemic Affect Liver Transplant Outcomes?

The COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial impact on liver transplantation outcomes, with lower graft survival and patient survival at 90 days post-transplant versus a pre-pandemic time period, a researcher said. Graft survival was significantly lower during the COVID versus pre-COVID period (95.2% vs 96.0%) and there was a significant decline...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Population Screening With Coronary Computed Tomography Angiography and the Prevention of Coronary Events

Kuan Ken Lee, MBChB; Ryan Wereski, MBChB; Michelle C. Williams, MBChB, PhD; Nicholas L. Mills, MBChB, PhD. Coronary heart disease is the most common cause of death worldwide and is responsible for the death of approximately 9 million persons each year.[1] This condition often presents with an unheralded acute coronary event, such as a myocardial infarction or a sudden cardiac death, but coronary atherosclerosis has invariably been present for years before the onset of symptoms. Despite having effective, low-cost treatments that prevent acute coronary events, our current approach to prevention is based on population estimates of risk rather than on diagnostic testing with coronary imaging. Probabilistic risk scores are imprecise and may result in both unnecessary life-long therapies in those without disease and failure to initiate treatment in those at greatest risk. Furthermore, although the use of probabilistic risk scores is widespread, their effectiveness has not been validated by clinical trial evidence.[2]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
beckershospitalreview.com

Surgery improved quality of life for patients with thickened heart muscle: Cleveland Clinic study

Eighty-six percent of patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart’s ability to pump blood is impeded by a thickened heart muscle, reported an improved overall quality of life after undergoing septal myectomy, a type of open-heart surgery, according to a Nov. 13 press release from Cleveland Clinic.
HEALTH
Medscape News

Ambient Air Pollution and Posttransplant Outcomes Among Kidney Transplant Recipients

Yijing Feng; Miranda R. Jones; JiYoon B. Ahn; Jacqueline M. Garonzik-Wang; Dorry L. Segev; Mara McAdams-DeMarco. American Journal of Transplantation. 2021;21(10):3333-3345. Fine particulate matter (PM2.5), a common form of air pollution which can induce systemic inflammatory response, is a risk factor for adverse health outcomes. Kidney transplant (KT) recipients are likely vulnerable to PM2.5 due to comorbidity and chronic immunosuppression. We sought to quantify the association between PM2.5 and post-KT outcomes. For adult KT recipients (1/1/2010–12/31/2016) in the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients, we estimated annual zip-code level PM2.5 concentrations at the time of KT using NASA's SEDAC Global PM2.5 Grids. We determined the associations between PM2.5 and delayed graft function (DGF) and 1-year acute rejection using logistic regression and death-censored graft failure (DCGF) and mortality using Cox proportional hazard models. All models were adjusted for sociodemographics, recipient, transplant, and ZIP code level confounders. Among 87 233 KT recipients, PM2.5 was associated with increased odds of DGF (OR = 1.59; 95% CI: 1.48–1.71) and 1-year acute rejection (OR = 1.31; 95% CI: 1.17–1.46) and increased risk of all-cause mortality (HR = 1.15; 95% CI: 1.07–1.23) but not DCGF (HR = 1.05; 95% CI: 0.97–1.51). In conclusion, PM2.5 was associated with higher odds of DGF and 1-year acute rejection and elevated risk of mortality among KT recipients. Our study highlights the importance of considering environmental exposure as risk factors for post-KT outcomes.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Beta-Blocker Therapy Is Associated With Increased 1-Year Survival After Hip Fracture Surgery

Ahmad Mohammad Ismail, MD; Rebecka Ahl, MB BChir, PhD; Maximilian Peter Forssten, MD; Yang Cao, PhD; Per Wretenberg, MD, PhD; Tomas Borg, MD, PhD; Shahin Mohseni, MD, PhD. Background: The high mortality rates seen within the first postoperative year after hip fracture surgery have remained relatively unchanged in many countries for the past 15 years. Recent investigations have shown an association between beta-blocker (BB) therapy and a reduction in risk-adjusted mortality within the first 90 days after hip fracture surgery. We hypothesized that preoperative, and continuous postoperative, BB therapy may also be associated with a decrease in mortality within the first year after hip fracture surgery.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Undertriaging Linked to Worse Outcomes in Post-Op Patients

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Among postoperative patients at increased risk for complications, those who were sent to low-acuity floors rather than to the intensive care unit (ICU) had higher morbidity and mortality in a cross-sectional study. "This study was prompted by recognition that after major surgery, high-risk patients are...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy