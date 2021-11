(Ames, IA) — Research at Iowa State University finds adults who spent a higher amount of time sitting during the early months of the pandemic had higher symptoms of depression. ISU kinesiology professor Jacob Meyer says a follow-up survey this fall found those effects lingered among study participants who tended to be inactive for longer periods of the day. He says being a little bit more conscious of how much we sit and when we have to sit and when we don’t have to sit might be really important to everyone’s ongoing mental health. Meyer is director of ISU’s Wellbeing and Exercise Laboratory and says study participants to kept track of how much time they spent exercising versus sitting and whether they’d experienced changes in feeling stressed, lonely, anxious, or depressed.

IOWA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO