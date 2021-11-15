Quickly optimizing deep neural networks for different devices

Defending against adversarial examples with GloRo Nets. Over the last several years, deep networks have extensively been shown to be vulnerable to attackers that can cause the network to make perplexing mistakes, simply by feeding maliciously-perturbed inputs to the network. Clearly, this raises concrete safety concerns for neural networks deployed in the wild, especially in safety-critical settings, e.g., in autonomous vehicles. In turn, this has motivated a volume of work on practical defenses, ranging from attack detection strategies to modified training routines that aim to produce networks that are difficult — or impossible — to attack. In this article, we’ll take a look at an elegant and effective defense I designed with my colleagues at CMU (appearing in ICML 2021) that modifies the architecture of a neural network to naturally provide provable guarantees of robustness against certain classes of attacks — at no additional cost during test time.

SOFTWARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO