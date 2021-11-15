ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AHL Central News: Wild Catch Wolves For First

By Greg Boysen
The Hockey Writers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Wolves have sat alone in first place of the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Central Division for the past couple of weeks. They are still atop the standings, but they have some company as the Iowa Wild have caught them, sharing an identical 7-3-1 record and .682 points percentage. Let’s...

