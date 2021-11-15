AHL Central News: Wild Catch Wolves For First

In today’s edition of Stars News & Rumors, Dallas earns its first regulation win, Riley Tufte makes his NHL debut, & an update on the goaltenders. Dallas entered Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers as the only team in the league yet to record a regulation win. However, after multiple changes within the dressing room, that stat was erased as the Stars raced to a 5-2 victory at American Airlines Center. Anton Khudobin stopped all 19 shots he faced in the first period, and Dallas controlled play for the final 40 minutes for their first multi-goal victory all season. Roope Hintz scored his second goal in two games, while Joe Pavelski, Luke Glendening, Tyler Seguin, and Radek Faksa also added to the scoresheet. With the win, Dallas can finally pull the monkey off their back and move forward.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO