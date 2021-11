Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was named the AFC offensive player of the month for October and his November got off to a rousing start in Thursday night’s 45-30 win. Taylor ran 19 times for 172 yards and two touchdowns, including a 78-yard sprint that saw him hit a top speed of 22.05 mph. That’s the fastest any player in the league has run this season and Taylor’s the only player in the league with a longer rushing touchdown in 2021.

