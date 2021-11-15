Unifly and DragonFlyPads join forces to enable drone use for last-mile delivery

The world leader in UAV engine technology, Germany based Sky Power GmbH has tied up with Zerosum Technologies, India to provide class-leading UAV propulsion systems to the local growing and maturing market. The relationship between the two companies is expected to go beyond marketing the Sky Power products. Mr Karsten Schudt, Managing Director of Sky Power said, “India is a unique and growing market for UAVs due to recent legislative changes. We are looking to understand the local customer requirements and develop solutions specific to India.” ZerosumTechnologies is looking to set up a center to provide engine testing facility locally and also to maintain spare parts in India so as to quickly meet the after-sales requirements. As per Mr Jai Sharma, Head Marketing of Zerosum.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO