Colts News: Colts’ future in Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingo keeps present relevant

Yes, if feels like it’s been an eternity at this point. For years, Jets fans have lamented the fact that no matter who has been calling the shots at 1 Jets Drive, Gang Green has always been treading water at best, or in quicksand at worst. Year after year offensive players would be drafted, only to eventually fail and move on. We all know the names; Sam Darnold, Jarvis Harrison, Jalen Saunders, Shaq Evans, Jordan Leggett, Ardarius Steward, Chad Hansen, Eli McGuire, Devin Smith, Charone Peake, and the list goes on. One crop of failures after another. But despite last night’s loss, Jets fans are finally seeing offensive draft picks start to pay off.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO