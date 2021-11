Playing at a Division I university is perceived as being the only way to succeed at the next level in athletics and anything less is not worth it. It’s a dream for high school athletes to earn a full ride scholarship to a Division I university and play the sport they love. I know it was mine for a while. Still, some athletes don’t have that privilege and feel their only option is to play at a community college. It leaves them feeling defeated but it’s also important to remember that playing sports at a community college does not make you less of an athlete.

