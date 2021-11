Photography has been vital to skateboarding’s rise as both a culture and sport. Aiming to add to that legacy, Leica has teamed up with Vans and legendary skater and photographer Ray Barbee for a limited-edition variant of its compact camera called the Dub 7. The German brand has traditionally favored all black or black and silver designs—with rare and notable exceptions—but this collaborative model pays homage to one of Vans’ most iconic designs. Its body is covered in the shoe company’s signature checkerboard pattern, the same one emblazoned on the classic slip-ons. Other special details include the Van Vault logo on...

