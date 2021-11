The global semiconductor shortage has been a major headache for the entire tech industry for well over a year at this point, and that has, of course, applies to the games industry as well. Manufacturing has been unexpectedly complicated for Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony, as well as the likes of AMD and Nvidia in the PC space, and with it looking likely that supplies for the Switch, the PS5, and the Xbox Series X/S will continue to be throttled for the foreseeable future, it’s clear that the chip shortage isn’t going away anytime soon.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO