CORVALLIS – Cal Baptist, fresh off a 26-1 season in its first campaign in Division I women’s basketball, meant business in its trip to No. 15 Oregon State. It took the Beavers a half to figure it out Wednesday night. But Oregon State (2-0) got it together in the third quarter, rallying for an 80-72 win over the Lancers at Gill Coliseum.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO