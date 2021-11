Qualtrics International is the market leader in Experience Management software and continues to increase its market share. Qualtrics (NASDAQ:XM) data analysis and survey products enable both professional and academic researchers to conduct high-quality quantitative research at low costs. The affordability of their products is just one of the numerous measures that have enabled Qualtrics International to push to the forefront of the experience management sector. When combined with excellent usability and a strong plan to market, it is easy to see why Qualtrics International has the potential to continue to capture market share from its competitors.

