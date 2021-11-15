Please Enable JavaScript

A familiar face will step into the vice mayor role when Cincinnati Mayor-Elect Aftab Pureval's administration takes over in January. During a Nov. 18 briefing with reporters, Pureval announced that Cincinnati City Council member Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney will serve as vice mayor. The announcement comes just days after Pureval named his administration's transition team of Michael Fisher, president and CEO of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center; Stephanie Jones, a former senior official with the Barack Obama administration; and former Cincinnati mayor Mark Mallory.
