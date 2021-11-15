Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cincinnati CityBeat
 4 days ago

Cincinnati CityBeat

Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney Will Be Cincinnati's Next Vice Mayor

A familiar face will step into the vice mayor role when Cincinnati Mayor-Elect Aftab Pureval's administration takes over in January. During a Nov. 18 briefing with reporters, Pureval announced that Cincinnati City Council member Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney will serve as vice mayor. The announcement comes just days after Pureval named his administration's transition team of Michael Fisher, president and CEO of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center; Stephanie Jones, a former senior official with the Barack Obama administration; and former Cincinnati mayor Mark Mallory.
CINCINNATI, OH
KLAW 101

Lawton Reacts to the Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

You don't need me to tell you this, but all the social media platforms are a dumpster fire today. Every single one of them! As you can imagine the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict is creating a lot of heated debate and serious arguments on Facebook, Twitter, and just about everywhere else, including the water cooler and break room.
LAWTON, OK
KVCR NEWS

The ER charged him $6,589.77 for 6 stitches, a cost that led his wife to avoid the ER

Jason and DeeAnn Dean recently relocated to her hometown of Dellrose, Tenn., where she grew up on a farm. Both in their late 40s, they're trying to start a green dream business that combines organic farming with a health and wellness consulting company. They want to inspire people to grow their own food in this fertile rolling farmland just north of the border with Alabama.
HEALTH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Give Back This Holiday Season with a Coat Drive at Findlay Market

Get in the holiday spirit this year by giving back and donating to a Cincinnati winter coat drive. Findlay Market has partnered with St. Vincent de Paul again this year to help those in need stay warm this upcoming winter season. They say they are looking for new and gently...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tennessee Lookout

Weary of social media prying, lawmakers delve into data privacy

State Sen. Mike Bell recalls telling his son he planned to buy new duck hunting waders. The next time he logged on to Facebook, he started receiving ads about those very hunting accessories. “That’s a little spooky when that happens,” Bell said in a recent meeting of a legislative committee studying data privacy and the […] The post Weary of social media prying, lawmakers delve into data privacy  appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cincinnati CityBeat

Top 11 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Week (Nov. 19-21)

This weekend, more light displays are opening and holiday theater is hitting local stages. There's also a Taylor Swift-themed party, a live tattooing event at Rhinegeist and the O.F.F. Market returns to Summit Park. Friday, Nov. 19. Hamilton's Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum is upping the wow factor once...
CINCINNATI, OH
TheAtlantaVoice

Analysis: 4 cases converge to test American justice

There is another moment of truth for American justice. A White man who took a gun to patrol a Black Lives Matter protest and ended up killing two people was acquitted Friday. Another trial features White men accused of taking justice into their own hands to kill a Black man. A civil trial seeks to make organizers pay after a […]
NFL

