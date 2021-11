The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at Henry Ford Health System has increased by nearly 60 percent since late October, the Detroit-based system said Nov. 16. The health system was treating 313 inpatients for COVID-19 across its five hospitals as of Nov. 16. Another 35 patients with confirmed or suspected infections were waiting for beds in Henry Ford's emergency department.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO