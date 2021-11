Nearly one in five health care workers have left their jobs since the COVID pandemic began in spring 2020, according to Ed Yong, science writer at The Atlantic. “Health care workers have been assaulted at work, they've been insulted and billed as incompetent for not prescribing drugs that we know don't do anything for COVID, like hydroxychloroquine. They are having to save people who are refusing even basic aspects of medical care because they don't believe that they have COVID, or because they think that they know how it should be treated based on something they've heard on conservative news media,” he says.

