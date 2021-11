You may have noticed the lack of promo for NCIS Season 19, Episode 8. When can we expect the new episode, “Peacekeepers,” to air on CBS?. When there isn’t a promo at the end of a new episode, it means one thing: there’s a break coming. Our big question is just how long that break is going to be. Knowing how long the break is going to be also gives us an idea as to when we’ll be able to watch the promo for the new episode.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO