Newport is hardly lacking in eye-candy boutiques. Few, however, have an East Coast-meets-West Coast vibe that you will find at Wald and Sea. Located on a lively Spring Street corner, Wald and Sea boasts an array of handmade items for those on your holiday list. Owner Kim Wald opened the store in June 2020 when COVID-19 restrictions in Rhode Island were lifted. “Business was slower than it might have been had I opened during a non-COVID year,” she says. However, “this was good because I was new to the retail business. It afforded me the opportunity to ramp up slowly.”

NEWPORT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO