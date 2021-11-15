ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney in Arbery case asks to have the Rev. Jesse Jackson removed from court

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUNSWICK, Ga. — Days after an attorney representing one of the men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death called on Black pastors to be banned from the courtroom, the Rev. Jesse Jackson walked in and took a seat. Attorney Kevin Gough then asked Judge Timothy Walmsley to remove the prominent...

CBS Chicago

Rev. Jesse Jackson Says He Will Attend Trial Of 3 White Men Accused Of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson says he will be in court in Georgia next week at the trial of three White men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man. One of their defense attorneys is objecting to having more than one Arbery family pastor in the courtroom and singled out Rev. Jackson. "There's only so many pastors they can have. If they have Pastor Al Sharpton right now, then that's fine. That's it. We don't want any more Black pastors coming in here or Jesse Jackson, or whoever was in here earlier this week, sitting with the victim's family trying to influence a jury in this case," said attorney Kevin Gough. Video shows Arbery, who was 25, was jogging in February of 2020 near his mother's home when he was chased and confronted by the three suspects and killed by one of them. The men told authorities they suspected him of committing a series of break-ins in their neighborhood. In respnose to the defense attorney's objection, the judge said the he was not going "to blanketly exclude members of the public" from his his courtroom.
Jesse Jackson
Al Sharpton
Rev. Jesse Jackson expected to attend Ahmaud Arbery killing trial following 'no more black pastors' comment from the defense

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WJBF) – The Ahmaud Arbery killing trial continues Monday in South Georgia. According to CNN.com, civil rights leader, Rev. Jesse Jackson, plans to attend the court proceedings in a show of support for the Arbery family. Last Wednesday, Rev. Al Sharpton was in in the courtroom to support the Arbery family. Kevin Gough, […]
Rev. Jesse Jackson visits Savannah to show support for family of Ahmaud Arbery

Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson joined the Savannah Alliance of Pastors on Sunday to show support for the family of Ahmaud Arbery. Jackson's visit came just four days after Kevin Gough, the defense attorney representing William Roddie Bryan Jr., made a statement objecting to high profile religious leaders like Rev. Al Sharpton from being in the courtroom.
Rev. Al Sharpton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and hundreds of others host rally, march in Brunswick amid trial for 3 men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (Note: The video above is from previous related story.) Hundreds of high-profile religious and civil rights leaders were Brunswick Thursday to support the family of Ahmaud Arbery as the three men on trial for murder in the shooting death of the 25-year-old continues. On the tenth day...
Rev. Jesse Jackson stops in Savannah to talk 'unity' during Ahmaud Arbery murder trial

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tomorrow is day seven of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial. It comes after an apology from William "Roddy" Brian's attorney on Friday. You may remember Kevin Gough made a statement about "Black pastors" in the courtroom because of his objection to Civil Rights Leader Reverend Al Sharpton attending the trial to support Arbery's family.
Black pastors have always been the first to call

ATLANTA — Friday morning, the Rev. Shanan Jones was waiting for a call from a family needing help. The family's matriarch had died and while her estate was in probate, a tree toppled on her home. The bereaved had reached out to Jones, who plans to help them find an attorney to settle the issue.
