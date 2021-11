(NEWTON, NJ) -- The Newton Theatre is partnering with Project Self-Sufficiency during the holiday season by hosting a clothing drive for new coats, scarves, and gloves at every show. Patrons who wish to donate can bring new items to the show and place them in the donation box located outside of the lobby of the theatre. The clothing drive begins this Friday when Jim Messina returns to The Newton Theatre stage on Friday, November 12th at 8:00pm and will continue at each show until December 31st, 2021.

NEWTON, NJ ・ 11 DAYS AGO