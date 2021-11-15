ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut teen charged with assaulting, strangling, and killing 13-year-old girl

 3 days ago
MANCHESTER, Conn. (TCD) -- A 14-year-old male was arrested Nov. 12 for allegedly sexually assaulting and strangling a 13-year-old girl who was found dead in June.

Lt. Ryan Shea with the Manchester Police Department announced June 18 that a 13-year-old female was "located in the basement" of an apartment building at 40 Olcott Street after having been reported missing the night before. Shea clarified the area as more of a "common area" rather than a storage space or a part of a specific unit.

WTNH-TV identified the teen as Zaniya Wright. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reportedly determined she died from compression at the back of her neck, meaning she was strangled. The office ruled her death a homicide, WTNH reports.

The CT Post reports Wright’s body was found in the South Adams Apartments, but she didn’t live there. She was reportedly in seventh grade at Illing Middle School.

According to the Journal Inquirer, Tristen Martin was taken into custody and charged with murder, first-degree strangulation, first-degree sexual assault, and risk of injury to a minor-illegal sexual conduct. The Journal Inquirer reports police released Martin’s name and photo because state law permits it if a juvenile committed a class A felony.

Martin reportedly remains in custody at the Hartford Juvenile Center.

