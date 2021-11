PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, it looks like we are going to get lucky with the skies opening up just in time for the partial lunar eclipse tonight. I have been a bit skeptical all week long because of just how narrow the window for clear skies was expected to be. You can see why when it comes to model data’s forecast of clouds. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos It shows clouds rolling in right as the eclipse is wrapping up. That seems about right. Before we...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO