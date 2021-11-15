Leading the flock: Ducktona 300 big night for Tift swim

TIFTON — A little yellow duck bearing No. 156 was the quickest in lane four last Thursday, earning Pam Haskins $10,000 at the Ducktona 300.

The race, taking place at the Baldwin Drive Aquatic Center, was the second half of a fundraiser for Tift County Schools’ swim and dive program. A silent auction preceded the race.

Haskins was not present at the time of the race, but was soon alerted of her win. She and husband, Scott Haskins, were buying groceries at the time. They soon arrived at the pool, admitting they sped to the checkout upon getting the phone call.

The Ducktona 300 race, as usual, started with a tub full of the plastic yellow wonders being dumped into the pool. Two Swim Devils, Raylee Walker and Kendall Sasser, provided a small wave to encourage the duckies to find the finish line. Coaches Ivey Vickers and Teresa Walker were perched on the other end of the pool to eyeball which duck hit the line first.

The winning duck was plucked from the water and the number on its belly was checked against a list of ticket purchasers.

Vickers said she believed the 2021 Ducktona 300 was the biggest ever held for Tift. A large number of items were on display at the silent auction. They were a mix of everything, from homemade cinnamon rolls to tickets to the World of Coca-Cola, to a toy Barbie RV to a fire pit constructed at Tift County High to autographed footballs and helmets from Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and former Bulldogs David Pollack and Herschel Walker. Walker signed a Tift helmet.

Vickers said businesses were more than eager to donate products and services to the auction this year. The Walker helmet seems to have brought in the highest bids. All items had a suggested retail value except the helmet, which was simply marked as “Priceless!!!!”