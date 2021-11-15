ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

November Nights Market Series - Week 4

insidehalton.com
 5 days ago

Support your local makers, artisans and small businesses this holiday season!....

marketplace.insidehalton.com

Comments / 0

Related
insidehalton.com

Late Harvest Market - presented by Guelph Market

Get your holiday shopping on! Come out and support your local makers, artisans and small businesses!. This event will run rain or shine. All attendees must be fully vaccinated 14 days prior to attending. Proof of vaccination will be required. Masks and all current covid-19 safety protocols will be in...
AGRICULTURE
Beer Street Journal

Monday Night Saint Monday blesses the market this week

Monday Night Saint Monday, a new seasonal Helles lager debuts for the first time this week. This lighter alcohol by volume beer (4.4%) is designed to be a “recovery beer” of sorts, after a full weekend of boozing. The beer’s name “Saint Monday” refers to the tradition of being “absent” on Monday. We are assuming to recover from drinking or to continue drinking. As a cultural reference, Saint Monday is documented back to the 18th Century in England. Even Benjamin Franklin referenced Saint Monday in his autobiography.
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Sourcing Journal

What’s the Modern Recipe for Shopping Holidays Win?

Not only is it beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but it’s also finally the right season for it (we saw you, Amazon, launching Black Friday deals in early October). Yesterday, the Fifth Avenue Association kicked off the holidays in New York City with its “Fifth Season” event, an experiential celebration that brought holiday décor, music, and festivities together to herald the shopping season along the city’s iconic avenue. Of course, the biggest holiday shopping days — Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday, etc. — are yet to come, and Holiday 2021 is expected to be very strong. But...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shopping#Holiday Season#Https#Artisans#Covid
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
CBS New York

The Squeeze: Experts Suggest Shopping For Locally Made Gifts To Avoid Supply Chain Issues This Holiday Season

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Shopping for the holidays has an extra sense of urgency this year with the ongoing container ship backups impacting the supply chain, but there are some gift ideas that are guaranteed to make it under your tree before it’s too late. Ron Menin is gearing up for the holiday season. As he stocks his shelves and packages his bottles, the New York native who owns Hell’s Kitchen Hot Sauce knows business might be different this year. “There’s been trouble with, like, supply chain,” he said. But that trouble is giving Menin and some of the 170 other small retail...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
SPY

The Best Home Depot Black Friday Deals, from Tools to Washing Machines

While the last year and a half has been stressful, scary and somewhat frustrating, this is shaping to be a holiday season that is closer to normal than any of us have been able to experience in a while. And of course, a big part of that holiday season is shopping for the best Christmas gifts! Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season (though many of us have been at it for weeks!). There’s so much to be excited about all the best Black Friday deals at Home Depot this year, like a Cafe 27.8 cubic-foot four-door...
ELECTRONICS
Sourcing Journal

Vintage, TikTok and Inflation Drive Holiday Resale Purchases

Pre-owned items are the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season. Recent reports from secondhand marketplaces shed light on how the stigma around thrifted gifts continues to dissipate. Online resale platform ThredUp’s “Thrift for the Holidays” report found that nearly one in two consumers are considering alternatives like secondhand gifts. “We’ve heard that consumers are growing tired of the waste of the holiday season, and are increasingly seeking more sustainable options that align with their values,” said Erin Wallace, ThredUp’s VP of integrated marketing. “This is particularly true of GenZ. By choosing used for the holidays, consumers are cutting waste for...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
craftbrewingbusiness.com

Marketing idea of the week: Slapsgiving is underway at Monday Night Brewing

Monday Night Brewing (MNB) announced the start of Slapsgiving last week — a month-long partnership between Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB) and several industry partners, designed to celebrate the season of giving with the communities they serve. Throughout the month of November, a portion of the proceeds from every pint...
ATLANTA, GA
morningbrew.com

The Week Ahead: November 8

Starbucks union: Employees at three Buffalo, NY, area Starbucks shops will begin voting on whether to unionize on Wednesday. It’ll be closely watched nationwide, as Starbucks remains one of the most famous nonunion companies in the US. E-IPO: Rivian, considered the pack leader of recent EV startups, could go public...
BUFFALO, NY
Footwear News

Macy’s to Close 10 Stores in January Plus More Through 2023 As It Focuses on Digital

Macy’s is doubling down on its e-commerce strategy, and closing physical stores is becoming a major part of that. The department store announced on Thursday that it plans to shutter 10 locations in January as it reconsiders how it will close a batch of 60 stores. These closures are the remaining part of its plan to close a total of 125 stores in lower-tier malls by 2023, as outlined last year in the company’s Polaris strategy for growth. “An omnichannel view has also highlighted the need for us to take a second look at the timing of when we close the approximately...
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Shop owners rush, like their customers, to shop for the holidays early

Like it or not, we’re already well into this year’s holiday shopping season. We’ll learn more when we get the latest consumer spending numbers from the Commerce Department next week. The National Retail Federation estimates that holiday spending will jump by as much as 10.5% this year, despite all the...
SHOPPING
Street.Com

Ross Stores Drop as Supply-Chain Issues Damp Guidance

Shares of Ross Stores (ROST) - Get Ross Stores, Inc. Report dropped premarket Friday after the apparel retailer reported stronger-than-expected fiscal-third-quarter results and warned of supply-chain issues going forward. For the quarter ended Oct. 30 the Dublin, Calif., company reported earnings of $1.09 a share on revenue of $4.58 billion....
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy