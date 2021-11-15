November Nights Market Series - Week 4

Not only is it beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but it’s also finally the right season for it (we saw you, Amazon, launching Black Friday deals in early October). Yesterday, the Fifth Avenue Association kicked off the holidays in New York City with its “Fifth Season” event, an experiential celebration that brought holiday décor, music, and festivities together to herald the shopping season along the city’s iconic avenue.
Of course, the biggest holiday shopping days — Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday, etc. — are yet to come, and Holiday 2021 is expected to be very strong. But...
