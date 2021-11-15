November Nights Market Series - Week 3

DENVER (CBS4)– If you’re looking for an immersive holiday shopping experience that allows you to support local businesses and skip the hassle of online orders, the Cherry Creek Holiday Market is kicking off its second year. (credit: CBS) “This is is a really great area for people to hang out with family, friends and just kind of enjoy a sense of belonging and holiday spirit,” said Kenny Nelson, Production Manager for Fetch Concepts. Fetch Concepts is in charge of putting on the holiday market in partnership with the Cherry Creek North Business Improvement District. Between first and second street along Filmore, the entire...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO