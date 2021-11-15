ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

November Nights Market Series - Week 3

 5 days ago

Come out and support your local makers, artisans and small businesses!. we...

Late Harvest Market - presented by Guelph Market

Get your holiday shopping on! Come out and support your local makers, artisans and small businesses!. This event will run rain or shine. All attendees must be fully vaccinated 14 days prior to attending. Proof of vaccination will be required. Masks and all current covid-19 safety protocols will be in...
AGRICULTURE
This Week In Markets: 15th - 19th November 2021

Each day on the European market opening Anthony Cheung and Amplify Trading gets you prepared for the trading day. Amplify Trading focuses on relevant macroeconomic insights, trade idea generation, and trader development for global macro futures and forex traders. You can follow the latest global macro trading updates from Amplify...
MARKETS
SERIES: Meet the vendors at November First Friday

Downtown Phoenix’s First Friday is back for the month of November bringing more business and people to the art district. 1st Page Crafting, owned by Nayeli Padilla and her husband Diego Medina, sells handmade jewelry, bracelets, necklaces, and anything involving gemstones. The business originated as a hobby of Padilla’s, as...
PHOENIX, AZ
Marketing idea of the week: Slapsgiving is underway at Monday Night Brewing

Monday Night Brewing (MNB) announced the start of Slapsgiving last week — a month-long partnership between Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB) and several industry partners, designed to celebrate the season of giving with the communities they serve. Throughout the month of November, a portion of the proceeds from every pint...
ATLANTA, GA
Cherry Creek Holiday Market Kicks Off Second Year With ‘Winter Wanderland’

DENVER (CBS4)– If you’re looking for an immersive holiday shopping experience that allows you to support local businesses and skip the hassle of online orders, the Cherry Creek Holiday Market is kicking off its second year. (credit: CBS) “This is is a really great area for people to hang out with family, friends and just kind of enjoy a sense of belonging and holiday spirit,” said Kenny Nelson, Production Manager for Fetch Concepts. Fetch Concepts is in charge of putting on the holiday market in partnership with the Cherry Creek North Business Improvement District. Between first and second street along Filmore, the entire...
DENVER, CO

Community Policy