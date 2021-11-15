2021 Annual Gift Guide: 20 Perfect Gift Ideas from the World's Most Experienced Travelers

Gift-giving can be fun. But it can also be stressful when you have that person in your life that has everything. That's especially true for those who love to travel. So, how do you impress those wanderlusters? How about gifting an experience? Yes, instead of purchasing an item, buy something for them to do and give a reason to travel. Best of all, they don't even need to leave the country. From a Lexus driving school in California to a ski pass that grants access to the best mountains, there are the best experiential travel gifts in America.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO