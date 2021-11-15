ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

2021 Annual Gift Guide: 20 Perfect Gift Ideas from the World's Most Experienced Travelers

luxurytravelmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Annual Global Rescue Holiday Travel Gift Guide includes 20 perfect gifts for the people on your holiday shopping list who love to travel. “We asked the world’s most experienced travelers — Global Rescue’s medical and security professionals and our Safe Travel Partners – to curate a list of must-have gifts...

www.luxurytravelmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
sarahfunky.com

Travelers Gift Ideas For Him & Her

Some travelers like to take the road less traveled, while others like to make sure they have everything they could possibly need along the way. No matter what kind of traveler you are, finding the perfect gift for your travel partner can seem like an impossible task, and there’s no shortage of merchandise that can help you out. This article will point you in the right direction and help you find some great gifts for travelers — whether it’s for him or her!
LIFESTYLE
East Bay Express

Reopen the World: Gift picks for travel and yoga

Not everyone is ready to get back out on the road—but many are. If someone on your gift list is planning a trip, long or short, here are some ideas for presents that will pack a lot of usefulness for years to come. Luggage/Bags. Even seasoned travelers don’t agree on...
YOGA
jenwoodhouse.com

2021 Holiday Gift Guide: Gift Ideas for Tech Lovers

JavaScript is currently disabled in this browser. Reactivate it to view this content. Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit – we have these all over our home and can set lighting preferences and schedules. Compatible with Alexa and other smart home systems. HidrateSpark PRO Smart Water Bottle – a smart...
SHOPPING
Stuff.tv

Christmas Gift Guide 2021: 15 travel gadget gift ideas for nomads and explorers

Travel’s not what it used to be. For one thing, pre-flight checks are a lot more nasally invasive. Bring some sophistication back to the jet-set with this globetrotting gear. From backpacks to trackers, the nomadic gadgets below offer a one-way ticket to smarter travel – no Air Miles necessary. It...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Wiese
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Best Luxury Travel Tips

After more than a year of travel restrictions, you have finally decided to take a vacation. You have your location picked out, but how can you make sure your experience is truly exceptional?. Luxury travel offers unforgettable experiences that you may get only once in a lifetime. Therefore, it becomes...
TRAVEL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Julius Hospitality Brand to launch in 2022 with The Julius Prague

The Julius, a new apartment experience offering ‘a feeling of home’ for travelers in prime city center locations, is to launch in 2022. Founded by the storied Julius Meinl family, retail pioneers and creators of the Viennese food emporium Julius Meinl am Graben, The Julius draws on a 160-year legacy of service, quality and innovation, and marks the family’s first entry into the world of travel. Its first destination – The Julius Prague - will launch in Spring 2022.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Travel#Travel Services#Health And Fitness#Airport Security#Global Rescue#Safe Travel Partners#Permit Green
Forbes

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Best Experiential Travel Gifts In America

Gift-giving can be fun. But it can also be stressful when you have that person in your life that has everything. That's especially true for those who love to travel. So, how do you impress those wanderlusters? How about gifting an experience? Yes, instead of purchasing an item, buy something for them to do and give a reason to travel. Best of all, they don't even need to leave the country. From a Lexus driving school in California to a ski pass that grants access to the best mountains, there are the best experiential travel gifts in America.
TRAVEL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

5 Favorite Destinations Of Famous Travel Bloggers

“What is your favorite destination?” This is the most frequent question for travel bloggers, and it is always the hardest one to answer. It is like asking a musician about their favorite song. After visiting so many wondrous places, it is hard to pick one. But still, bloggers can hardly...
TRAVEL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Most Expensive Hotel Suites in the World

From an underwater submarine hotel in St.Lucia to luxury hotels in Las Vegas, have you ever wondered which hotel is the most expensive in the world? Merchant Cash Advance has looked at seedlists of the most expensive hotels to reveal the top 10 most expensive hotels worldwide. Would you pay over $175,000 for one night?
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
Country
Malaysia
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Country
Switzerland
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Azamara Announces New Five-Month World Voyage

Azamara – the cruise line dedicated to Destination Immersion® experiences – announces the launch of its new World Voyage aboard the company’s newest ship, Azamara Onward. Starting on January 5, 2024, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the comprehensive sailing offers immersive and intimate experiences to the World’s Wonders. The 155-night journey will reach over 40 countries in six continents with 22 overnight stays and 27 late nights in port, giving travelers ample time to fully explore the rich culture and history of each destination.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Embrace Unrivaled and Elegant Overwater Dining at Baros Maldives

Many travelers have experienced gourmet meals al fresco with gorgeous views of the sea, but have you ever embarked on a dining experience in the heart of the Indian Ocean? At Baros Maldives, wild-hearted bon vivants can enjoy the most memorable epicurean experiences surrounded by the idyllic island beauty of the Maldives. With ample overwater dining venues, connoisseur guests are spoiled with choice when it comes to indulging in the finest gourmet fare in the most quintessentially-Baros style.
RESTAURANTS
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection Opens in Costa Rica

Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, the highly anticipated holistic well-being resort, has opened in the verdant foothills of the Talamanca Mountains. Set on 180 bird-song-filled acres, AltaGracia offers a perfect balance of soul-stirring wellness and unbridled adventure for those seeking total well-being. Located adjacent to one of Earth’s five Blue Zones, where locals live to more than 100 years of age, the 50-casita resort presents a balanced blend of eastern and western therapies – both age-old and cutting edge – in partnership with THE WELL, the leading New York City-based wellness provider. Rooted in the belief that transformative well-being should be both peaceful and exhilarating, AltaGracia stimulates the senses with thrilling exploration and meditative escape, complemented by inspiring culinary journeys that offer the best of Latin American cuisine showcasing the region’s natural bounty.
LIFESTYLE
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals from The Langham Hotels & Resorts

The Langham Hotels & Resorts in the U.S. are offering Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals. To access these offers, travelers need to sign up for the e-newsletter offered by The Langham, Boston, The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue or The Langham Huntington, Pasadena. All of the below offers are only bookable...
LIFESTYLE
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Riviera Nayarit Invites Travelers to Spend the Holidays

Riviera Nayarit, Mexico invites travelers to spend the holidays abroad in the tropics as multiple luxury resorts in the region are offering special rates and unique events for the holidays. Guests can experience traditional Mexican traditions like tossing an Ojo de Dios towards the Christmas tree while making a wish or a traditional energy cleansing ceremony before receiving the New Year while also sticking to traditions from back home.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy