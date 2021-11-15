2021 Annual Gift Guide: 20 Perfect Gift Ideas from the World's Most Experienced Travelers

Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, the highly anticipated holistic well-being resort, has opened in the verdant foothills of the Talamanca Mountains. Set on 180 bird-song-filled acres, AltaGracia offers a perfect balance of soul-stirring wellness and unbridled adventure for those seeking total well-being. Located adjacent to one of Earth’s five Blue Zones, where locals live to more than 100 years of age, the 50-casita resort presents a balanced blend of eastern and western therapies – both age-old and cutting edge – in partnership with THE WELL, the leading New York City-based wellness provider. Rooted in the belief that transformative well-being should be both peaceful and exhilarating, AltaGracia stimulates the senses with thrilling exploration and meditative escape, complemented by inspiring culinary journeys that offer the best of Latin American cuisine showcasing the region’s natural bounty.
