PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - After the death of a 5-year-old boy in Paris in early November, some have pointed toward the lack of a Maine Fire Academy as a partial cause. Our media partner WMTW spoke to fire Chief Dennis Yates in the neighboring town of Norway. Six of his team responded to the Paris fire, and he says Maine needs a Fire Academy run by the state [ON SCREEN “I think it’s time maybe that the state needs to spend some money to train some of these people,”]. Chief Darrell White sits on the advisory committee of the Maine Fire Institute, which offers training and certification for firefighters and fire officers in Maine.

MAINE STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO