The countdown to the 120th Brawl of the Wild is on. We are only a few days away from witnessing one of the oldest college football rivalries. It is safe to say that nearly everyone in the state is excited for Saturday's game at Washinton-Grizzly stadium. Even though there may be a good amount of blue and gold in the stands and plenty of people making the drive over the continental divide. You can bet there will be a sea of maroon and silver. AND IT IS GOING TO GET LOUD!!!

MONTANA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO