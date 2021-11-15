News & Announcements

Did you know there are over 3.6 billion people living without access to safely managed sanitation? On November 19 the world celebrates World Toilet Day to bring awareness to the reality that toilets – and the sanitation systems that support them – are underfunded, poorly managed, or neglected in many parts of the world.

This lack of support has devastating consequences for public health, local economies, and the environment, particularly in the poorest and most marginalized communities.

Here in Hillsboro, we have a lot to celebrate.

The Public Works Department (in partnership with Clean Water Services) manages, operates, and maintains the Sanitary Sewer Collection System. Toilets collect wastewater and convey it through 270 miles of sanitary sewer pipes underground to either, Hillsboro West or Rock Creek Wastewater Treatment Plants where the water is treated and then safely released into the natural environment.

This World Toilet Day, take a moment to appreciate our sustainable sanitation system here in Hillsboro and recognize the investments that support it.

Learn how you can help tackle the global sanitation crisis and ensure toilets for all by 2030 at World Toilet Day.