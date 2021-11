SUMNER — Beulah United Methodist Church, 1040 Beulah Lane, Sumner) is inviting the public to its annual Thanksgiving worship observance on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

The service will feature music and short devotions on being thankful given by Bryan Cummins, Deanna Adamson and Dave Kelly.

A free will donation will be collected for local charities.

For more information, contact Pastor Dave Kelly at 618-936-2325.