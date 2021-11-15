ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man found guilty of killing 2 at Bucks County campground; prosecutors drop death penalty

By Jim Melwert
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gq5GO_0cxY1cBy00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A North Philadelphia man has been found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder for a 2019 campground shooting.

Prosecutors had filed paperwork to seek the death penalty , but after the verdict was reached for 42-year-old Miles Jones , they told the judge they would not pursue it.

Jones was found guilty of murder and related offenses for the October 2019 shootings of Eric Braxton and Arthur Hill at the Homestead Family Campground in West Rockhill Township.

Prosecutors say after a night of drinking, Jones got in an argument with his girlfriend. It turned physical when others tried to calm him down. He got out of his car, shot Braxton point-blank in the chest, then shot Hill in the back.

Jones’ lawyer tried to argue it was self-defense. After the verdict, prosecutor Ed Louka called that claim “a joke.”

Louka said the decision to back off of the death penalty gives the victims’ families closure, adding they are not vindictive and feel the conviction is justice.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence. Jones’ sentencing is scheduled for Thursday.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Rockhill Township, PA
City
Rockhill, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miles Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Capital Punishment#Campground#Sentencing#Kyw Newsradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy