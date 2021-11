Santa is coming to your local dive bar! But not just any dive bar, Santa is coming to THE Dive Bar in Richland!. Mr. & Mrs. Clause will be making a grand appearance! December 4, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. The Dive is throwing YOU a Christmas party! They will have lots of fun and games and goodies planned for the entire family. There will be face painting by @newcreationsfacepainting for the kiddos (and some of the big kids), pictures with Santa and the Misses and crafts that include a slime table and ornament decorating.

