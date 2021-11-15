ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Daughtry Releases Statement After Death of His Daughter

By 1029TheBuzz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe got the tragic news over the weekend that Chris Daughtry...

NME

Chris Daughtry’s daughter found dead, boyfriend arrested

Singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old daughter Hannah has been found dead, with the death being treated as a homicide. A report by TMZ says that Hannah’s boyfriend Bobby Jolly has been arrested by police, but they are declining to confirm whether it is in connection with her death. Revealing the news...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Chris Daughtry Daughter: New Update About Circumstances Surrounding Her Death

The death of 25-year-old Hannah Price, daughter of rock singer Chris Daughtry, is currently not being treated as a homicide, new sources say. Authorities found Hannah found dead in her Nashville, Tennessee home in Fentress County on Friday, Nov 12. Since then, TMZ reported that detectives told Daughtry and his family that she was a victim of homicide. However, the District Attorney of Fentress County, Jared Effler, debunked that claim earlier today.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Chris Daughtry's Wife Deanna Shuts Down Speculation That Daughter Hannah's Death Is Being Investigated As A Homicide

Deanna Daughtry is setting the record straight regarding her daughter’s sudden death. Deanna, the wife of singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry, recently lost her daughter Hannah Price after the 25-year-old was found dead in her Tennessee home last week. The circumstances surrounding the tragic death have not yet been revealed, although speculation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Chris Daughtry
AOL Corp

Chris Daughtry postpones tour after the death of his 25-year-old daughter Hannah: 'I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken'

Chris Daughtry has postponed his tour dates following the sudden death of his 25-year-old daughter Hannah. Hannah, who is Chris’ wife Deanna’s child from a previous relationship, was found deceased in her Nashville home on Friday, Nov. 12, People confirmed. Daughtry, who hit the road for his tour earlier this month, returned home to be with his family.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Chris Daughtry’s Wife Deanna Slams Rumors Surrounding Daughter Hannah’s Death: ‘We Are Mourning’

Speaking out. Chris Daughtry’s wife, Deanna Daughtry, has opened up about the ongoing investigation into her daughter Hannah’s sudden death. “The news floating around that we said our daughters death is being investigated as a homicide is false,” the massage therapist, 47, wrote via Instagram on Friday, November 19, alongside a throwback photo of her late daughter. “We were not told that and never said that to anyone! The day Hannah was found I shared some concerns I had with some ppl I know and said we won’t know anything for sure till after they complete the investigation. Someone took that and went running with it or they talked to some else who then made assumptions … None of us can go jumping to conclusions.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
