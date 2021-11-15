Kathy Hilton & Kyle Richards Just Revealed Their Amazon Holiday Picks & Here Are Our Favorites

Kathy Hilton, the matriarch of the infamous Hiltons – yes, those Hiltons – joined her sister Kyle Richards on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in an official capacity this past season for the first time. And to say she made an impression as a "friend of the show" is an understatement. Kathy Hilton’s oft-quirky personality – comprising odd 1970s sayings, lampshade hats, and refusals to sleep without a fan blowing – was such a hit, in fact, that Bravo fans would frequently and affectionately comment that she was a “legend,” and many considered her the gift that kept on giving amidst the drama. Yet Hilton is reportedly refusing to return to filming for Season 12, and I'm not quite buying the reasons being shared.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO