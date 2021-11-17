ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Can Nvidia show anything in earnings to boost stock after massive move higher?

By Wallace Witkowski
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Nvidia Corp. is expected to show strong quarterly growth yet again, but the hardware powerhouse's stock may already have big results baked...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
wccftech.com

NVIDIA CEO on AMD’s Aldebaran GPU: ‘Every year there’s an Nvidia killer and people call it that’, Also Says ‘‘We don’t have any magic bullets’ To Tackle Shortages

NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang, has given some interesting statements regarding AMD's server GPU competition and GPU shortages in his latest interviews with Yahoo! Finance & The Next Platform. NVIDIA CEO Says Competition In The Server Space Is 'Seriously Intense', Also Says GPU Shortages To Last Through Next Year. In the...
COMPUTERS
CNBC

Alibaba shares drop 11% as its slashes guidance and earnings plunge on China's slowdown

GUANGZHOU, China — Alibaba on Thursday missed revenue and earnings expectations for the September quarter, as slowing economic growth in China weighed on results, adding to regulatory headwinds. Here's how Alibaba did in its fiscal second-quarter, versus Refinitiv consensus estimates:. Revenue: 200.69 billion yuan ($31.4 billion) vs. 204.93 billion yuan...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jensen Huang
kfgo.com

Nasdaq futures boosted by tech demand, Nvidia earnings

(Reuters) – Nasdaq futures rose sharply on Thursday as chipmaker Nvidia rallied on strong third-quarter earnings, while S&P and Dow premarket indicators showed a mild recovery from inflation-related losses sustained this week. Nvidia shares jumped 6.7% in premarket trade after the company beat quarterly estimates and forecast strong fourth-quarter revenue,...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Macy's Stock Surges To 3-Year High After Q3 Earnings Beat, Outlook Boost

Macy's (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Thursday, while lifting its full-year sales and profit guidance, as U.S. department stores follow larger big-box retailers with inflation-defying sales gains and holiday-quarter outlooks. Shares surged to a three-year high, as well, amid data showing the retailer had...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Nasdaq Composite Index#Stock#Str Afp#Nvda#Wedbush#Metaverse#Facebook#Meta Platforms Inc#Unity Software Inc#Weta Digital#Ai
MarketWatch

Dow drops nearly 200 points on losses for Cisco, Intel stocks

Dragged down by losses for shares of Cisco and Intel, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Thursday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 191 points lower (-0.5%), as shares of Cisco (CSCO) and Intel (INTC) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Cisco's shares are down $4.75 (8.4%) while those of Intel have declined $1.15 (2.3%), combining for an approximately 39-point drag on the Dow. Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) Walgreens Boots (WBA) and American Express (AXP) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Alibaba, JD.com, Cisco, Nvidia and more

Macy's (M) – Macy's surged 8% in the premarket after the retailer reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, and raised its full-year outlook. Macy's earned an adjusted $1.23 per share for the quarter, well above the 31-cent consensus estimate, and the raised forecast is easing concern about holiday season inventory shortages.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Stock Surged to a New All-Time Today

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) jumped 8% to a record closing high of $316.75 on Thursday after the chipmaker announced blockbuster sales and profits. Nvidia's revenue rocketed 50% year over year to $7.1 billion in its fiscal 2022 third quarter. The gains were driven by a 55% surge in data center sales, to $2.9 billion, and a 42% jump in gaming revenue, to $3.22 billion.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AMD
Seeking Alpha

Nvidia's Q3 Earnings Show Solid Growth While The Stock Shows Crypto Correlation

Initially simply called "NV" for "Next Version" and then becoming a homophone for "envy" in Latin, Santa Clara-based NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) certainly has a lot to be envied for. Based on the facts presented, the company earns a strong recommendation for inclusion into an investor's "core" portfolio ("core" and "satellite" portfolios were discussed in an earlier article).
MARKETS
investing.com

Nvidia Earnings, Jobless Claims, Sliding Oil - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- There are jobless claims and Federal Reserve speakers galore - and an auction of inflation-linked Treasury bonds to look out for in your daily check on the outlook for U.S. interest rates. China takes a step forward to clear up one of the biggest messes in its real estate sector, India's payments champion suffers an embarrassing fall on its market debut, and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is set to lead U.S. stocks higher at the open. Oil continues to weaken on talk that the world's biggest consumers will coordinate a release of strategic reserves. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Thursday, 18th November.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Is it time to invest in Nvidia stock after solid Q3 results?

Nvidia shares on Thursday rallied 8% after announcing its most recent quarterly results. The company reported its FQ3 results Wednesday after markets closed, beating analyst expectations. NVDA reported record data centre and gaming revenues, respectively increasing by 55% and 42% Y/Y. On Thursday, Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares rocketed nearly 8%...
STOCKS
itechpost.com

What to Watch Out for in NVIDIA Earnings Announcement

NVIDIA will on Wednesday, November 17, host a conference call to announce its earnings for its third quarter of this financial year. The conference call will be a live webcast on the company's website. There will be a presentation of the company's remarks followed by a question and answer session, which will be limited to institutional investors and financial analysts. Immediately after the release of the report, a written commentary will be available on its website.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Longeveron stock rockets on very heavy volume after upbeat FDA news

Shares of Longeveron Inc. blasted 120.9% higher on very active morning trading Thursday, after the biotechnology company said its Lomecel-B for the treatment of a congenital heart defect in infants (Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome) affecting about 1,000 babies a year was granted rare pediatric disease (RPD) designation by the Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume exploded to 112.0 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 110,000 shares. The stock was both the biggest gainer and most active on major U.S. exchanges. The company said Lomecel-B is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial. Despite the rally, the stock, which went public in February, was still trading well below the initial public offering price of $10 a share. The stock has now climbed 77.7% over the past three months, while the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has slipped 8.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 6.4%.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Stocks End Mixed, as Retail Stocks Climb, Nvidia Leads Nasdaq

Stocks finished mixed Thursday as Wall Street looked beyond inflation concerns to focus on consumers heading into the holiday shopping season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 60 points, or 0.17%, to 35,870, while the S&P 500 gained 0.34%, and the Nasdaq advanced 0.5% to fresh closing records. Several...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Sweetgreen cheered in public debut, as stock opens 86% above IPO price

Sweetgreen Inc. received a standing ovation by investors on its public debut, as the California-based operator of health-driven restaurants' stock opened 85.7% above the upsized initial public offering price. The company said overnight that it raised $364.0 million as it sold 13.0 million shares in the IPO, which priced at $28 a share, well above the expected range of between $23 and $25 a share. The stock's first trade on the NYSE was at $52.00 at 1.44 p.m. Eastern for 2.3 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $5.53 billion. The stock has extended gains since then to trade up 96.6% at $55.21. The company's upbeat open occurred on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF shed 1.0% in afternoon trading while the S&P 500 has gained 0.3%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.07% higher to $339.12 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,688.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. Microsoft Corp. closed $1.55 short of its 52-week high ($340.67), which the company reached on November 16th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy