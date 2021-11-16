Stephanie Ruhle clarifies inflation remarks, says there are ‘two Americas’ — and one is struggling

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle said on Thursday that “the economy is doing well,” despite inflation and increasing costs. During Stephanie Ruhle Reports, Ruhle remarked, “Nobody likes to pay higher prices, but one dirty little secret is that people are doing it in droves. We’ve got record household savings, retail demand is through the roof. Holiday spending is likely going to break records.”

