Stephanie Ruhle clarifies inflation remarks, says there are ‘two Americas’ — and one is struggling

By Charles Passy
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The NBC business correspondent got backlash for saying the ‘dirty little secret’ is Americans can afford...

Fox News

PolitiFact gives Jen Psaki 'false' rating over claim 'no economist' believes Biden agenda will fuel inflation

PolitiFact is pushing back against White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about her claim painting a rosier picture about President Biden's spending agenda among economists. During a press briefing last week, Psaki rejected concerns that Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill would contribute to the ongoing inflation crisis, telling reporters, "no economist out there is projecting that this will have a negative impact on inflation."
High inflation is a 'devastating truth' for America, says political insider

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Consumer prices have risen 6% as real wages are down more than 2%, according to new numbers from the Labor Department. Political insider Armstrong Williams took to Twitter last week to address high inflation, saying it is a “devastating truth for our country moving forward.”. “The first...
TODAY.com

Inflation signals both good news and bad news for economy, Stephanie Ruhle says

NBC senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle joins TODAY with analysis of the latest inflation numbers. “All of this is part of the COVID recovery,” she says. She predicts higher energy prices this winter but says one reason prices are up is because “people can afford to pay those prices.”Nov. 11, 2021.
MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Says ‘The Economy is Doing Well’ Despite Inflation and Increasing Costs

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle said on Thursday that “the economy is doing well,” despite inflation and increasing costs. During Stephanie Ruhle Reports, Ruhle remarked, “Nobody likes to pay higher prices, but one dirty little secret is that people are doing it in droves. We’ve got record household savings, retail demand is through the roof. Holiday spending is likely going to break records.”
101 WIXX

Powell, Brainard nod to inflation threat in nomination remarks

(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Fed Governor Lael Brainard on Monday both noted the corrosive impact high inflation is having on the U.S. economy and American families in what may be a signal that controlling the rapid pace of price increases is now the central bank’s top priority.
Fox News

Laura Ingraham: America is in danger by a mentally deteriorating president

Laura Ingraham slammed the "team of incompetents" within the Biden White House on Monday's "Ingraham Angle." "America is truly in danger, under a president who is physically and mentally deteriorating before our eyes … real chaos is unfolding," she said. In contrast, "[The media] worked overtime to brand the Trump White House as out-of-control from day one," according to Ingraham.
Washington Post

The news about Trump’s potential legal troubles reminds us why we need BBB

As President Biden and Democrats continue pushing for passage of the Build Back Better bill, one of their biggest goals is to show — both with the services it funds and the ways it pays for them — that government can work. And a key part of “working” is to make our system more fair.
