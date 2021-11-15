Blake Lively Is a Successful Actress, Director and Entrepreneur: See Her Net Worth

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Raking it in! Blake Lively has amassed an impressive net worth thanks to her career as an actress, director, entrepreneur and more. Keep reading to see how she’s made her millions.

The Cloverfield actress has an estimated net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That being said, if you include combined assets with husband Ryan Reynolds, whose net worth is estimated to be $150 million by the outlet, her net worth is most likely higher.

The A-listers have been married since 2012 and share three daughters — James, Inez and Betty.

Blake is most commonly known as an actress. She began skyrocketing to fame after her breakout role in 2005’s Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. She appeared in movies Accepted and Anabelle and Elvis shortly after.

However, after scoring her starring role as Serena van her Woodsen on Gossip Girl in 2007, the Los Angeles native became a household name. During its peak, Blake made a reported $60,000 per episode on the CW show. The series ended in 2012 after six seasons.

Blake went on to star in many more films, including Green Lantern, where she met her now-husband, The Twin, The Age of Adaline, A Simple Favor and The Rhythm Section.

In November 2021, the Shallows star made her directorial debut with Taylor Swift’s music video “I Bet You Think About Me.”

Blake has had many more ambitions outside of show business. She launched a lifestyle website called Preserve in 2014, which sold a variety of handmade products, but she shut the site down a year later. She’s been very vocal about her hobby of interior design and cooking since then, so it’s possible she may try her hand in another business of the sort.

In 2021, the mom of three launched another company called Betty Buzz, a line of non-alcoholic sparkling mixers. Blake explained that her new endeavor was dedicated to her father, who died in June 2021 at the age of 74.

“My dad’s name was Ernest Brown Jr. but he was known as Ernie Lively,” the actress explained to E! News. “He gave up his last name when he married my mom and any success he, or I, have experienced has been in a name that isn’t his. So when I was working hard to build this company, I wanted any success to be in a name that was meaningful to him. Betty was his mom and his sister’s name. Also, Ernie would not be the best name for a mixer.”