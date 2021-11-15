ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) advanced 1.96% to $347.56 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.04% to 15,853.85 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)...

investmentu.com

Most Active Penny Stocks to Buy Now

The most active penny stocks usually come from those markets which have plenty of room to grow. That includes newer markets, or ones that are constantly growing and are necessary. A couple examples are technology and medical. Below, I’ve picked out some of the most active penny stocks to buy....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Prefers Target Over Walmart Following Q3 Results

Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) is trading lower Wednesday morning after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) fell after reporting better-than-expected financial results on Tuesday. What Happened: Target reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $3.03 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.83 per share. The company reported quarterly...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow drops nearly 200 points on losses for Cisco, Intel stocks

Dragged down by losses for shares of Cisco and Intel, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Thursday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 191 points lower (-0.5%), as shares of Cisco (CSCO) and Intel (INTC) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Cisco's shares are down $4.75 (8.4%) while those of Intel have declined $1.15 (2.3%), combining for an approximately 39-point drag on the Dow. Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) Walgreens Boots (WBA) and American Express (AXP) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cisco, Intel share losses contribute to Dow's 100-point fall

Shares of Cisco and Intel are posting losses Thursday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 101 points, or 0.3%, lower, as shares of Cisco (CSCO) and Intel (INTC) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Cisco's shares are down $4.67, or 8.2%, while those of Intel are off $0.85 (1.7%), combining for an approximately 36-point drag on the Dow. Visa (V) American Express (AXP) and IBM (IBM) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Sweetgreen cheered in public debut, as stock opens 86% above IPO price

Sweetgreen Inc. received a standing ovation by investors on its public debut, as the California-based operator of health-driven restaurants' stock opened 85.7% above the upsized initial public offering price. The company said overnight that it raised $364.0 million as it sold 13.0 million shares in the IPO, which priced at $28 a share, well above the expected range of between $23 and $25 a share. The stock's first trade on the NYSE was at $52.00 at 1.44 p.m. Eastern for 2.3 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $5.53 billion. The stock has extended gains since then to trade up 96.6% at $55.21. The company's upbeat open occurred on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF shed 1.0% in afternoon trading while the S&P 500 has gained 0.3%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Longeveron stock rockets on very heavy volume after upbeat FDA news

Shares of Longeveron Inc. blasted 120.9% higher on very active morning trading Thursday, after the biotechnology company said its Lomecel-B for the treatment of a congenital heart defect in infants (Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome) affecting about 1,000 babies a year was granted rare pediatric disease (RPD) designation by the Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume exploded to 112.0 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 110,000 shares. The stock was both the biggest gainer and most active on major U.S. exchanges. The company said Lomecel-B is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial. Despite the rally, the stock, which went public in February, was still trading well below the initial public offering price of $10 a share. The stock has now climbed 77.7% over the past three months, while the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has slipped 8.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 6.4%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.07% higher to $339.12 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,688.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. Microsoft Corp. closed $1.55 short of its 52-week high ($340.67), which the company reached on November 16th.
STOCKS
